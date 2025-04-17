Open Menu

Man Arrested For Raping Married Woman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Man arrested for raping married woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday held an accused for allegedly raping a married woman.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the woman in her complaint to the Rawat Police alleged that her cousin, Tala Khan brought her for a job and raped.

The Rawat Police registered a case at the woman's request and arrested the accused. The medical-legal report of the victim was in process, the spokesman said.

