Man Arrested For Raping Married Woman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 12:20 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday held an accused for allegedly raping a married woman.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the woman in her complaint to the Rawat Police alleged that her cousin, Tala Khan brought her for a job and raped.
The Rawat Police registered a case at the woman's request and arrested the accused. The medical-legal report of the victim was in process, the spokesman said.
