Man Arrested For Raping Special Girl

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Man arrested for raping special girl

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Ali Pur police have arrested an accused for raping a special girl and blackmailing her.

A police spokesman said that Munawwar Hussain complained that two persons, who were his neighbours, had been raping his daughter, who cannot hear or speak, and they came to know about it due to pregnancy.

The girl told her parents through signs that accused Qadir and Abid had raped her and blackmailed her through her objectionable videos.

DPO Syed Husnain Haidar ordered DSP Chaudhry Fayyaz ul Haq and SHO Seetpur to take action. Seet Pur police registered an FIR and arrested accused Qadir. SHO Rao Shehroz said that second accused, Abid, would also be arrested soon.

