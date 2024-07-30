Open Menu

Man Arrested For Refilling LPG In Buses, School Vans Despite Warning

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Man arrested for refilling LPG in buses, school vans despite warning

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A shopkeeper was arrested on Tuesday after he was found to be refilling cylinders fitted in passenger buses and school vans despite having been issued a prior warning in Daira Deen Panah town of district Kot Addu.

Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu had conducted inspections of LPG shops a few days back and had warned them to stay away from refilling cylinders fitted in passenger buses and school vans to plug chances of recurrence of cylinder fire or cylinder blast incidents that had claimed many lives in the past.

During checking on Tuesday, the shopkeeper Ghulam Rasool was found refilling the cylinders of buses and vans and was taken into custody for ignoring the warning. The man was taken into custody and put in the police lock-up.

