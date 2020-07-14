Man arrested for resorting aerial firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a man for displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Ahsan Haroon was held by Saddar Barooni police for displaying his weapons and sharing its video on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice and directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay.

Therefore, a special team conducted raids and arrested the accused. The police also recovered weapons from his possession.