UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Arrested For Resorting Aerial Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Man arrested for resorting aerial firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a man for displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Ahsan Haroon was held by Saddar Barooni police for displaying his weapons and sharing its video on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice and directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay.

Therefore, a special team conducted raids and arrested the accused. The police also recovered weapons from his possession.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Man Saddar From

Recent Stories

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

1 minute ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

16 minutes ago

100% of Sharjah government employees to return to ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority uses Artificial Intelligenc ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Business community demands tariff rationalization, ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.