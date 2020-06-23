UrduPoint.com
Man Arrested For Selling "Actemra Injection" At High Price To COVID-19 Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested a man involved in selling Actemra injection at a high price useful for the COVID-19 patients, informed a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He said that city police, with the cooperation of District Administration Rawalpindi and Special Branch officers arrested a man identified as Sheraz Ahmed red handed who was involved in selling Actemra injection.

The accused, who was an owner of medical store use to provide Actemra Injection to the COVID-19 patients for Rs 120,000 without doctor's prescription, he added.

The spokesman said that the accused had been selling Actemra injection for Rs 150,000 to 325,000 although the actual price of the injection was Rs 55,000 to the corona patients.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Younas said that no one would be allowed to play with the lives of the people adding that strict action would be taken against anti social elements and involved in malpractices.

