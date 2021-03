SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :-:The district police Friday caught a man for selling fireworks in the limits of Sadar Pasrur police station and recovered a large amount of firecrackers from him.

A police team conducted a raid at Chacher-wali stop and arrested Awais Kazmi on the charge of selling fireworks and recovered various kinds of firecrackers.

