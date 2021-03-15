UrduPoint.com
Man Arrested For Selling Fireworks In Kasur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:43 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Mustafaabad police on Monday caught a man for selling fireworks and recovered a large amount of firecrackers from his possession.

Police said that the team conducted raid at main market,Mustafaabad and arrested Amin on the charge of selling fireworks and recovered various kinds of firecrackers.

A case was registered.

