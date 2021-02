HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a suspect and recovered illicit liquor from his possession. According to details, Pinyari Police Station while patrolling near Mehran Ground arrested a wine dealer Tipo alias Qazi and seized 8 bottles of illicit liquor. Police have registered a case against the accused under Hudood Ordinance.