Man arrested for selling injection on exorbitant rates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A man was arrested for selling ACTEMRA injection on high-price illegally here on Tuesday.

According to Punjab government spokesman, the city police in collaboration with district administration and district health authority raided on a medical shop S-Jan medical store in Bohar bazar area and arrested Sheeraz Ahmed red handed for selling Actemra injection on exorbitant prices.

The accused was involved for selling injection on a price of Rs 150,000 to Rs 320,000 while he had also made a deal with a party to sell it on a price of Rs 120,000 without any prescription, the spokesman informed.

The actual price of the ACTEMRA injection in the open market is Rs 55,000 and was used to reduce pain and swelling ,he said.

The spokesman said that strict action was be taken against those involved in over-charging or black marketing of life-saving drugs and urged the masses to inform Police ,district administration, or health authority in case they were over-charged.