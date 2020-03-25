Man arrested for sending fake news about COVID-19

Police has claimed to have arrested a man in Lahore for allegedly spreading fake news through social media about the novel coronavirus and creating panic among the masses, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Police has claimed to have arrested a man in Lahore for allegedly spreading fake news through social media about the novel coronavirus and creating panic among the masses, a private news channel reported.

According to the details, the suspect was peddling fake news through social media citing that a family of his area has contracted coronavirus.

Taking notice of the rumors, the family approached the police and lodged a case against the suspect. The police took prompt action on the reported and apprehended the suspect from his house.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Raza Safdar said that those people who were spreading fake news about the deadly virus will be dealt with an iron hand.