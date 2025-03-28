Open Menu

Man Arrested For Sending Women To Saudi Arabia For Begging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad composite circle arrested a ring leader of an organized gang involved in sending women to Saudi Arabia for begging.

The accused identified as Muhammad Ghafoor was nabbed from Chak No 216, Faisalabad.

According to official sources here Friday, the accused used to lure women into a trap by promising them free Umrah and attractive jobs abroad. Later, the gang after transporting women to Saudi Arabia forced them to beg or labour. The gang sent women to Saudi Arabia where they were forced to beg or labour. Later, the accused demanded Rs500,000 each for returning them to their homeland.

FIA police have seized cell phones and other evidence from the accused and started an investigation. The Names of the gang have also been put on the stop list.

