Man arrested for setting wife ablaze

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Samanabad police arrested a man on charge of setting his wife ablaze for second marriage.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that accused Muhammad Qaisar of Ali Town had allegedly sprinkled petrol on his wife Lubna Shehzadi and put her on fire when she reportedly refused to grant permission for second marriage.

After receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar took serious notice and directed the police to arrest the accused. Police conducted a raid and arrested the accused.