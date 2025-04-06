Man Arrested For Setting Wife Ablaze
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Samanabad police arrested a man on charge of setting his wife ablaze for second marriage.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that accused Muhammad Qaisar of Ali Town had allegedly sprinkled petrol on his wife Lubna Shehzadi and put her on fire when she reportedly refused to grant permission for second marriage.
After receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar took serious notice and directed the police to arrest the accused. Police conducted a raid and arrested the accused.
Recent Stories
FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent
Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils
Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide
Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow with 1,250 global speakers
Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..
Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..
UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza
UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM praises largest-ever operation to protect rare wildlife6 minutes ago
-
CM to launch Punjab’s first-ever talent hunt & youth internship program6 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for firing, weapon display6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DIKhan tackles 632 emergencies in March6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador presents credentials in Egypt6 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for setting wife ablaze6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police intensifies crackdown against drug dealers, nab 17 more with over 38.5 kg charas6 minutes ago
-
Man held with 72 liquor bottles6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra large quantities of narcotics seized16 minutes ago
-
Private companies recognized for supporting Ramazan subsidies in ICT16 minutes ago
-
Security Forces foil infiltration attempt, kill 8 khwarij terrorists: ISPR16 minutes ago
-
Double murder in Jaba, Mansehra Police arrest two prime suspects16 minutes ago