Man arrested for sexual abuse

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Police arrested a man for child molestation here on Saturday.

The accused M. Salim raped a 9-years old boy.

According to a police spokesman, the father of the victim filed a complaint against the accused in the police station, followed by the case registration and arrest of the accused Salim by the police.

According to details, the victim's medical procedure and other legal requirements have been completed.

SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that the accused would be brought to justice with solid evidence. There is a zero tolerance policy on abuse of children and women which will be ensured at all times, he added.