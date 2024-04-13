Open Menu

Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Man arrested for sexual abuse

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Police arrested a man for child molestation here on Saturday.

The accused M. Salim raped a 9-years old boy.

According to a police spokesman, the father of the victim filed a complaint against the accused in the police station, followed by the case registration and arrest of the accused Salim by the police.

According to details, the victim's medical procedure and other legal requirements have been completed.

SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that the accused would be brought to justice with solid evidence. There is a zero tolerance policy on abuse of children and women which will be ensured at all times, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Nasir Women All

Recent Stories

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe t ..

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan