Man Arrested For Staging Son’s Abduction Drama To Implicate In-laws
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Police foiled a staged kidnapping drama in which a man falsely accused his in-laws of abducting his three-year-old son. The child was later recovered from the father’s own house, and the man was arrested.
According to a police spokesperson, Muhammad Bilal, a resident of Baqar Shah area under Saddar Alipur police station, called helpline 15 and alleged that his three-year-old son had been kidnapped by his in-laws. Acting promptly, police initiated an inquiry during the night and found that Bilal had married his cousin against family wishes, which had strained relations with his uncle’s family.
Upon questioning, Bilal confessed to hiding his son, Ahmed Bilal, at his own residence to falsely implicate his in-laws. The child was safely recovered and handed over to relatives. Police registered a case against the father and took him into custody.
The SHO urged citizens to use helpline 15 responsibly, warning that strict action would be taken against those making false emergency calls.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hazara leaders form committee for consensus on Hazara province creation9 minutes ago
-
10 stolen motorcycles recovered during operation9 minutes ago
-
Commander Ethiopian Air Force calls on PAF chief to strengthen bilateral cooperation9 minutes ago
-
Policeman killed in Karachi firing9 minutes ago
-
Rana Ihsan for removing illegal construction near river areas9 minutes ago
-
DC cancels leaves for govt employees amid flood crisis19 minutes ago
-
Sindh Textbook Board launches intensive two-day orientation workshop19 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting on priority development projects29 minutes ago
-
Police foil terrorist activity near CPEC route in Dera Ismail Khan29 minutes ago
-
ICT admin launches crackdown on dengue SOP violations: 40 arrested29 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search operations in different areas of city39 minutes ago
-
Largest-ever flood rescue, relief operation launched on CM’s directives39 minutes ago