Man arrested for staging son’s abduction drama to implicate in-laws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Police foiled a staged kidnapping drama in which a man falsely accused his in-laws of abducting his three-year-old son. The child was later recovered from the father’s own house, and the man was arrested.

According to a police spokesperson, Muhammad Bilal, a resident of Baqar Shah area under Saddar Alipur police station, called helpline 15 and alleged that his three-year-old son had been kidnapped by his in-laws. Acting promptly, police initiated an inquiry during the night and found that Bilal had married his cousin against family wishes, which had strained relations with his uncle’s family.

Upon questioning, Bilal confessed to hiding his son, Ahmed Bilal, at his own residence to falsely implicate his in-laws. The child was safely recovered and handed over to relatives. Police registered a case against the father and took him into custody.

The SHO urged citizens to use helpline 15 responsibly, warning that strict action would be taken against those making false emergency calls.