Man arrested for stealing costly wrist watch

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested a man for stealing costly writ watch worth Rs. 135,000 from his possession, informed police spokesman on Sunday.

Sheikh Usman submitted an application taking stance that during the renovation work at his home, somebody had stolen prize bond and a valuable watch worth Rs 135,000 from the house.

During course of action, Bani police arrested Abdullah involved in the theft, recovered the valuable watch worth Rs. 135,000 from his possession.

SP Rawal said commended the police team.