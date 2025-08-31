Open Menu

Man Arrested For Stealing Electricity In New Town Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Man arrested for stealing electricity in New Town area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Police have arrested a man for stealing electricity in the jurisdiction of New Town police station.

According to the FIR, the suspect illegally connected his shop’s electricity supply to another meter, stealing power worth nearly Rs. 100,000.

Police registered a case and took the suspect into custody, while efforts are underway to apprehend his accomplices.

SP Rawal stated that the accused will be produced before court with solid evidence.

He further warned that those involved in electricity theft will face strict legal consequences and cannot escape accountability.

