Man Arrested For Stealing Gold Worth Rs 3,00,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a man involved in stealing gold worth Rs 3,00,000 in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

Waris Khan police with the help of human intelligence, a man was arrested for stealing gold jewelery from a house worth Rs 3,00,000.

Police have arrested accused identified as Waqas Dawood while police recovered the said gold.

The accused had stolen gold in the absence of the plaintiff's family, whose case was registered in the complaint of Naveed Sarwar, SP Rawal said while praising the SHO Waris Khan and the police team. SP said that strict action would be taken against anti social elements.

More Stories From Pakistan

