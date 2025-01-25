Man Arrested For Stealing Hospital Medicines
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Multan arrested a man involved in stealing the government medicines from Nishtar Hospital on Saturday.
According to ACE officials, accused Muhammad Waseem was employed as a dispenser in the pharmacy department of the hospital.
The medicine was stolen from the pharmacy leading to the registration of a case.
The accused was arrested during a raid and further investigation was underway to gather more information about the theft and the involvement of other individuals.
