Man Arrested For Supplying Subsidised Flour Bags To Hotels
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The food department caught a rickshaw driver over selling subsidised flour bags to hotels in Madina police limits on Friday.
The police said Food Grain Officer Muhammad Hafeez with his team stopped a motorcycle rickshaw loaded with flour bags near Khurram Chowk and seized 50 bags of 10-kg.
During the investigation, the accused, Khalid Hussain, said he collected subsidised flour bagsfrom different shops and sold them to hotels.
A case had been registered against the accused.