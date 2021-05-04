UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Arrested For Throwing 4 Minors Into Canal In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 01:51 PM

Man arrested for throwing 4 minors into canal in faisalabad

Khurarianwala police arrested a man on the charge of throwing his four children into canal at Sheikhupura Road

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Khurarianwala police arrested a man on the charge of throwing his four children into canal at Sheikhupura Road.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Mohsin Naseer,r/o chak 74-RB,lodged a complaint before Khurarianwala police, contending that his four minor children including Jaweria, Nimra, Urwa and Zulqarnain were missing from his house about four days ago.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

During initial investigation,the team on suspicion interrogated Mohsin and he confessed the crime.The accused revealed that his children were forcing him to buy new clothes for Eid so he threw all children into Bhikki Canal at Sheikhupura road four days ago.

The police locked the accused behind the bars and started search for recovery of bodies of ill-fated children,spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Road Man Buy Sheikhupura All From

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers sequence genome of 2,000 ..

8 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.09 a barrel M ..

8 minutes ago

Two swindlers arrested in police uniform in faisal ..

32 seconds ago

Thailand reports 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more ..

34 seconds ago

Spurious chilli factory unearthed, accused arreste ..

1 minute ago

Robber arrested in police encounter in faisalabad

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.