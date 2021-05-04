Man arrested for throwing 4 minors into canal in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Khurarianwala police arrested a man on the charge of throwing his four children into canal at Sheikhupura Road

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Khurarianwala police arrested a man on the charge of throwing his four children into canal at Sheikhupura Road.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Mohsin Naseer,r/o chak 74-RB,lodged a complaint before Khurarianwala police, contending that his four minor children including Jaweria, Nimra, Urwa and Zulqarnain were missing from his house about four days ago.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

During initial investigation,the team on suspicion interrogated Mohsin and he confessed the crime.The accused revealed that his children were forcing him to buy new clothes for Eid so he threw all children into Bhikki Canal at Sheikhupura road four days ago.

The police locked the accused behind the bars and started search for recovery of bodies of ill-fated children,spokesman added.