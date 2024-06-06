Man Arrested For Throwing Dog From Building In Liaquatabad
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Sharifabad police station on Thursday apprehended a suspect accused of killing a dog by throwing it from a building.
According to police officials, the incident took place in Liaquatabad Number 10.
The suspect, identified as Qasim, works as a cleaner in Al-Karam Square in Liaquatabad. He stated that he acted on the instructions of Union President Asad. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
A case has been registered at the Sharifabad police station. Legal action is being taken against the suspect, and other individuals involved in the incident will also be arrested.
