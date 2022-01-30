Man arrested for torturing his father

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested the disobedient son for torturing his old father and threatening him to kill over a property dispute, informed police spokesman.

A senior citizen filed an application stating that his son namely Ali Asghar tortured brutally to get the property in his name and threatened him to kill.

Taking action, Sadiqabad police immediately registered a case and arrested the disobedient son.

SP Rawal Town said that accused involved in violating the sanctity of relationships and indiscriminately torturing his father will be severely punished by challan with solid evidence. He said that torturing of parents was unfortunate incident and those who were involved in such kind of crimes would not be spared.