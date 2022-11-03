Man arrested for torturing mother

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Wah Saddar Police on Thursday arrested a man for torturing, abusing and threatening his old age mother.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Taxila circle DSP Malik Muhammad Arif told that a woman reported to Police that her son named Asif Shah, a drug addict had subjected her to serve torture, abused by giving life threats.

Taking action on her complaint, the local police arrested the accused after registration of a case against him under the Protection of Parents Ordinance 2021.