Man Arrested For Torturing Mother
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested a son for torturing his old mother and expelling her out of the house in the jurisdiction of Rata Amral Police Station, the police spokesman said here on Tuesday.
The victim woman filed an application stating that his son Kamran tortured her brutally and occupied the house forcibly.
At the request of the applicant, the police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and arrested the accused Kamran.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal said that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to punish the accused. He said that violence against old-age parents is an unimaginable and deplorable act.
