Man arrested for torturing neighbour in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) : Alipur Sadar police Monday arrested a land owner on charge of torturing his poor neighbour after he refused to bring his estranged wife back home in tehsil Alipur.

According to police, Jam Arif Damar asked young neighbour that to bring his wife back to home whe had gone to her parents due to differences.

The young man, however, refused following which the landlord and his men took the poor man to their outhouse where they subjected him severe torture.

The police egistered FIR, arrested the accused and started investigations.