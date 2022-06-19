UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested For Torturing Transgender

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Man arrested for torturing transgender

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Police arrested and recovered 1.6 kg drugs from a man forcibly entering the house and torturing and hurling threat to the transgender, informed a police spokesman on Sunday.

A transgender came to the protection center, and registered a case against Asghar Ali Baga who forcibly entered the house and threatened dire consequences.

Police registered three separate cases against the accused for possessing illegal arms and drugs, and forcibly entering the house of a transgender and torturing them.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that in line with the vision of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Rawalpindi police was ensuring all kind of support and security to transgenders.

He said that protection of transgenders' rights was their legal and social responsibility, and all possible steps were being taken to ensure protection of the deprived sections of the society. The CPO had made it clear that it was the duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Drugs Threatened Man Rawalpindi Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

6 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

14 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

15 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

15 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.