Man arrested for torturing transgender

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Police arrested and recovered 1.6 kg drugs from a man forcibly entering the house and torturing and hurling threat to the transgender, informed a police spokesman on Sunday.

A transgender came to the protection center, and registered a case against Asghar Ali Baga who forcibly entered the house and threatened dire consequences.

Police registered three separate cases against the accused for possessing illegal arms and drugs, and forcibly entering the house of a transgender and torturing them.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that in line with the vision of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Rawalpindi police was ensuring all kind of support and security to transgenders.

He said that protection of transgenders' rights was their legal and social responsibility, and all possible steps were being taken to ensure protection of the deprived sections of the society. The CPO had made it clear that it was the duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.