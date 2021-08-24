Man arrested for trying to rape 8-years boy

Rawalpindi police on Tuesday arrested one accused who tried to rape an eight years old boy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police on Tuesday arrested one accused who tried to rape an eight years old boy.

According to the police spokesman, the victim's father Aqeel Ashraf had registered a complaint with Police station Jatli that the accused Sami Ullah took his child to the school's science laboratory and misbehaved and tried to rape him.

The Jatli police team on the complaint of Aqeel traced the accused and arrested him.

A Case has been registered against Sami Ullah and further investigation is underway.