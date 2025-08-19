Man Arrested For Violating Sound System Act
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Bhera police on Tuesday arrested a man for violating the Sound System Act.
According to a press release issued by the District Police Officer's office, the arrest was made following directives from DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf to intensify action against criminal elements.
The accused, identified as Ali, was taken into custody on the spot for the violation.
A case has been registered against him under the relevant provisions of the Sound System Act, and further investigation is underway.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest gang, recover stolen goods4 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for violating Sound System Act4 minutes ago
-
Safe drinking water to be provided across Punjab4 minutes ago
-
Multan observes World Humanitarian Day with call to strengthen compassion4 minutes ago
-
All Institutions must play role to make Anti-Polio Drive successful: DC Larkana14 minutes ago
-
6 stolen motorcycles recovered during operation14 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam visits flood affected areas of Bajaur, assures allout support14 minutes ago
-
PFA 42nd board meeting reviews performance, approves new initiatives14 minutes ago
-
SSGC’s official calls on Secretary Livestock Balochistan14 minutes ago
-
Livestock vaccination starts14 minutes ago
-
Four docoits injured, three hideouts destroyed of gangs24 minutes ago
-
Bandits injure trailer driver in Bahawalpur24 minutes ago