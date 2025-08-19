Man arrested for violating Sound System Act

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Bhera police on Tuesday arrested a man for violating the Sound System Act.

According to a press release issued by the District Police Officer's office, the arrest was made following directives from DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf to intensify action against criminal elements.

The accused, identified as Ali, was taken into custody on the spot for the violation.

A case has been registered against him under the relevant provisions of the Sound System Act, and further investigation is underway.