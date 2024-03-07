Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help

A man accused of killing another man on suspicions of illicit relations with a woman was arrested in Saudi Arabia with the help from Interpol, DPO DG Khan Ahmad Mohyiuddin said in a statement on Thursday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A man accused of killing another man on suspicions of illicit relations with a woman was arrested in Saudi Arabia with the help from Interpol, DPO DG Khan Ahmad Mohyiuddin said in a statement on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that Muhammad Akhtar had allegedly killed Muhammad Javed by Kalashanakov in the year 2022 and a case FIR No. 103/22 was registered against him. He had fled to Saudi Arabia after the alleged crime.

On the instructions from DPO, inspector legal Asif Iqbal Rana and SHO Kot Mubarak Arshad Ali began procedure for declaring the accused a proclaimed offender and were able to get red warrants issued for his arrest.

He was subsequently arrested.

DPO Ahmad Mohyuddin said that police was committed to provide justice to complainants through due process of law and different teams have been assigned the task of tightening noose around thieves’, robbers’ and dacoits’ gangs.

APP/hus/ifi