Man Arrested From Saudi Arabia In Murder Case With Interpol Help
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 09:12 PM
A man accused of killing another man on suspicions of illicit relations with a woman was arrested in Saudi Arabia with the help from Interpol, DPO DG Khan Ahmad Mohyiuddin said in a statement on Thursday
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A man accused of killing another man on suspicions of illicit relations with a woman was arrested in Saudi Arabia with the help from Interpol, DPO DG Khan Ahmad Mohyiuddin said in a statement on Thursday.
Police spokesman said that Muhammad Akhtar had allegedly killed Muhammad Javed by Kalashanakov in the year 2022 and a case FIR No. 103/22 was registered against him. He had fled to Saudi Arabia after the alleged crime.
On the instructions from DPO, inspector legal Asif Iqbal Rana and SHO Kot Mubarak Arshad Ali began procedure for declaring the accused a proclaimed offender and were able to get red warrants issued for his arrest.
He was subsequently arrested.
DPO Ahmad Mohyuddin said that police was committed to provide justice to complainants through due process of law and different teams have been assigned the task of tightening noose around thieves’, robbers’ and dacoits’ gangs.
APP/hus/ifi
Recent Stories
Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of B ..
Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU
SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct
CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh
Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar
House job training starts in CMC hospital
Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation building
CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan
Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation projects in ten days
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.02 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of Bhutto7 minutes ago
-
Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU7 minutes ago
-
SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct7 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh10 minutes ago
-
Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes10 minutes ago
-
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar10 minutes ago
-
House job training starts in CMC hospital10 minutes ago
-
Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation building2 minutes ago
-
CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan10 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation projects in ten days2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package for poor people19 minutes ago
-
KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival19 minutes ago