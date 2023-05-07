Man arrested in double murder case

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The Sialkot police arrested main suspect of double murder immediately after the incident and recovered murder weapon from him.

According to the police, the 22-year-old accused Zohaib killed Meeran Bibi and her mother-in-law Hafeezan Bibi in Ratta Arian area of Saddar police station, Sialkot.

The accused had alleged illicit relationships with Meeran Bibi. The accused strangled Meeran Bibi and killed Hafeezan Bibi with a knife.

SHO Saddar police station Akram Shehbaz, along with a police team, arrested the accused with the help of scientific technology and recovered the murder weapon from him.