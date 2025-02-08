Man arrested in Mansehra under PECA Act

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A case has been registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) in Mansehra, leading to the arrest of a local citizen.

Police said on Saturday that the case was filed at City Police Station on behalf of the police, alleging that local party leader Shabbir Ahmad Khan used inappropriate language against the government and state institutions during his speech on Kashmir Solidarity Day three days ago.

The case details stated that the accused incited people through a loudspeaker, made speeches against the government, state institutions, and officials, and attempted to defame them.

Shabbir Ahmad Khan is set to be presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Abbottabad.

