Man Arrested In Muzaffargarh For Killing Neighbor
Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A young man was brutally murdered on Friday by his neighbor over a monetary dispute in Muzaffargarh.
According to police, Zafar Iqbal, a resident of Karor Lal Eason, lured his victim, Muhammad Nasir, to a secluded location in 85 ATDA with the promise of a lucrative plot deal worth one lakh rupees.
Iqbal callously killed Nasir by striking him on the head with a sharp instrument. The police swiftly responded to the crime scene, taking custody of the body and shifting to nearby hospital.
The police have arrested the accused, Zafar Iqbal, and recovered the murder weapon. A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.
The swift action taken by the police in apprehending the accused and bringing them to justice is commendable.
APP/sbn/378
