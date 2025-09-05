Man arrested in Rawalpindi for impersonating assistant commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Westridge Police have arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a government official. The arrest was made on Friday after the suspect was found introducing himself as an assistant commissioner.

According to a spokesperson for the Rawalpindi Police, a fake service card was recovered from the suspect.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar, Talha Wali, stated that a case against the imposter would be presented in court with solid evidence to ensure his conviction.