Man Arrested In Rawalpindi For Impersonating Assistant Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Westridge Police have arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a government official. The arrest was made on Friday after the suspect was found introducing himself as an assistant commissioner.

According to a spokesperson for the Rawalpindi Police, a fake service card was recovered from the suspect.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar, Talha Wali, stated that a case against the imposter would be presented in court with solid evidence to ensure his conviction.

