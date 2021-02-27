UrduPoint.com
Man Arrested, Kites Recovered In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 01:33 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The police, in a crackdown, on Saturday claimed to have arrested a kite seller and recovered kites and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Kotwali police arrested Shakeel Ahmed from Kashmiri Mohallah for selling kites and recovered 1,500 kites and other things.

The police registered a case against the accused.

