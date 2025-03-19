Man Arrested, Motorcycle Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 12:40 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The police here on Wednesday apprehended a man namely Abid Hussain under Jurisdiction of Saddar Police station and recovered a motorbike form his custody.
The two wheeler had been stolen from Farid town, Sahiwal, the police spokesperson said.
The police registered a case against the accused and started prob.
APP/mjm/378
