Man arrested, motorcycle recovered

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The police here on Wednesday apprehended a man namely Abid Hussain under Jurisdiction of Saddar Police station and recovered a motorbike form his custody.

The two wheeler had been stolen from Farid town, Sahiwal, the police spokesperson said.

The police registered a case against the accused and started prob.

