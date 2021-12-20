UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested On Charges Of Raping Attempt Daughter-in-law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 01:57 PM

Bahawalpur police have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to rape his daughter-in-law while his son was out of home in Abbasnagar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur police have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to rape his daughter-in-law while his son was out of home in Abbasnagar.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police, Abbasnagar police, has arrested a man, on a complaint of his daughter-in-law, for raping attempt in village house at midnight.

According to spokesman the woman told the police that her husband a tractor driver was not at home when her father-in-law tried to rape her at midnight and she resisted his rape attempt and made hue and cry to seek help of people of village.

Abbasnagar police have registered a case against the accused and arrested him. DPO Bahawalpur had constituted a team to conduct investigation into the incident. Further probe was underway.

