Man Arrested On Extorting Money From Families On Pretext Of BISP Registration
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) A team of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) led by assistant director Saira Zulfiqar and accompanying local police arrested a man while he was extorting money from families on the pretext of their registration under BISP and their children under it various child welfare plans.
BISP spokesman said on Tuesday that they received information that a man and a woman were visiting different homes in labour colony, industrial estate area Multan and extorting money from the people in name of registration of women and their children under BISP.
The assistant director reached the spot and called police. The police team arrested accused Muhammad Imran s/o Allah Bakhsh and registered case against him under section 420 PPC. People of the colony thanked the BISP official on her prompt action against the fraudsters, the BISP spokesman said.
According to FIR registered by police, a black colored device and SIMs have been taken in possession after recovery from the accused and investigations were in progress.
