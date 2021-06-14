Man arrested on the charges of flying kites in sialkot

Kotwali police,during a crackdown against kite sellers and flyers in Sialkot district, arrested a man on the charges of flying kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Kotwali police,during a crackdown against kite sellers and flyers in Sialkot district, arrested a man on the charges of flying kites.

According to local police, an accused, Kamran was arrested for flying kite during a raid in mohallah Trunk Bazar.

Police recovered kites and string roles from his possession.

The man was sent behind the bars after police registered case against him over the outlawed practice.

