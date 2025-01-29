Man arrested on the charges of sexual harassment of step daughter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A man was arrested on the charges of sexual harassment of his step daughter in village Khunda in the limits of Bassal Police station of Attock on Wednesday.

The victim has reported to police that her mother after taking divorce from her father has contracted a second marriage with Muhammad Ramzan and started living with them.

She added that her step father sexually harassed her and when she voiced alarm, he threatened to kill her.

Bassal Police arrested the man after registration of a case against him.