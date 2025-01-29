Man Arrested On The Charges Of Sexual Harassment Of Step Daughter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 09:19 PM
A man was arrested on the charges of sexual harassment of his step daughter in village Khunda in the limits of Bassal Police station of Attock on Wednesday
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A man was arrested on the charges of sexual harassment of his step daughter in village Khunda in the limits of Bassal Police station of Attock on Wednesday.
The victim has reported to police that her mother after taking divorce from her father has contracted a second marriage with Muhammad Ramzan and started living with them.
She added that her step father sexually harassed her and when she voiced alarm, he threatened to kill her.
Bassal Police arrested the man after registration of a case against him.
Recent Stories
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl
SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases
Robber injured in police encounter
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting
Punjab govt taking historic steps in health sector: Minister Salman
Two arrested for molesting, filming minor in Attock
NIPA delegation visits FCCI
Wheelchairs, prosthetics distributed to disabled individuals in Jamrud
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi4 minutes ago
-
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed4 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists4 minutes ago
-
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 48 minutes ago
-
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl8 minutes ago
-
Robber injured in police encounter8 minutes ago
-
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting8 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt taking historic steps in health sector: Minister Salman19 seconds ago
-
Two arrested for molesting, filming minor in Attock21 seconds ago
-
Wheelchairs, prosthetics distributed to disabled individuals in Jamrud24 seconds ago
-
Man arrested on the charges of sexual harassment of step daughter26 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals13 minutes ago