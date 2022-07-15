UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested Over Charge Of Killing His Father

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Paharpur police claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in the murder of his father, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He said accused Rehmat Ullah alias Shah Farooq had shot his father Muhammad Umar dead over a domestic issue the other day.

After which the accused had managed to flee from the scene.

The police team led by Paharpur DSP Fazal Raheem and Paharpur SHO Samar Abbas, by taking prompt action, arrested the accused within few hours. A 30-bore pistol was also recovered from the accused which was used in the crime.

