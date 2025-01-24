Open Menu

Man Arrested Over Charges Of Using Derogatory Language Against CM Maryam

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2025 | 06:39 PM

Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam

Police have arrested man from Pakpattan for allegedly using derogatory language on social media

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2025) The local police on Friday arrested a man for using derogatory language against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on the social media.

The police said that the case was registered against both the WhatsApp group member and the admin for using the offensive language.

The accused person, according to the FIR, attempted to incite the public unrest by using derogatory remarks.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked 18 people over charges of running a campaign against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and UAE president. The FIA officials said that AI generated photos and videos were shared by the accused persons.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Social Media UAE Man Federal Investigation Agency FIR WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Man arrested over charges of using derogatory lang ..

Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam

3 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Co ..

Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival

27 minutes ago
 Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

58 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Par ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..

1 hour ago
 OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

1 hour ago
UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

1 hour ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

1 hour ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

2 hours ago
 UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan