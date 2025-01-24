Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam

(@Abdulla99267510)

Police have arrested man from Pakpattan for allegedly using derogatory language on social media

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2025) The local police on Friday arrested a man for using derogatory language against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on the social media.

The police said that the case was registered against both the WhatsApp group member and the admin for using the offensive language.

The accused person, according to the FIR, attempted to incite the public unrest by using derogatory remarks.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked 18 people over charges of running a campaign against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and UAE president. The FIA officials said that AI generated photos and videos were shared by the accused persons.