Man arrested over corruption

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment Sargodha on Friday arrested man accused of corruption.

According to the press release,Zulfiqar Ali,brother of former MPA Dr Nadia Aziz,with the connivance of district council officials constructed a medical college on over 83 kanal and 4 marla land in Chak 41 NB without approval of map.

The accused caused a loss of Rs 9.1 million to the government exchequer.

After completing the inquiry,the ACE team nabbed the main accused Zulfiqar Ali while raids were being conducted to arrest other accused.