Man arrested over corruption in Faisalabad

Anti-corruption team arrested an official of tehsil Jarranwala on the charge of accepting bribe from a citizen

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) -:Anti-corruption team arrested an official of tehsil Jarranwala on the charge of accepting bribe from a citizen.

The department source on Friday said that a complainant Ghulam Mustafa of Chak No 203-RB in his application submitted that Registry Moharer of tehsil Jarranwala Qazi Sultan Ahmed was demanding Rs 10,000 bribe from him against official work.

Regional Inspector Ghulam Abbas along with his team conducted raid and arrested the official red handed and recovered marked Currency notes from his possession.Case was also registered against the accused.