Man arrested over corruption in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) -:Anti Corruption Establishment task force arrested a man on the charge of corruption and misuse of his power.

ACE authorities said on Thursday that complainant Fateh Muhammad s/o Mian Muhammad r/o Jabbi Shumali Khushab said in his application to Director ACE Asghar Joyea that Circle Patwari Zafar has taken an amount Rs5,000 for releasing individual ownership of his property.

On the direction of regional director ACE, the assistant director Atif Shoukat under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Hasnain conducted raid at Qazi photocopy shop in front of DC office and arrested the accused Zafar along with bribe money.