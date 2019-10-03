UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Arrested Over Corruption In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Man arrested over corruption in Sargodha

Anti Corruption Establishment task force arrested a man on the charge of corruption and misuse of his power

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) -:Anti Corruption Establishment task force arrested a man on the charge of corruption and misuse of his power.

ACE authorities said on Thursday that complainant Fateh Muhammad s/o Mian Muhammad r/o Jabbi Shumali Khushab said in his application to Director ACE Asghar Joyea that Circle Patwari Zafar has taken an amount Rs5,000 for releasing individual ownership of his property.

On the direction of regional director ACE, the assistant director Atif Shoukat under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Hasnain conducted raid at Qazi photocopy shop in front of DC office and arrested the accused Zafar along with bribe money.

Related Topics

Corruption Man Circle Khushab Money

Recent Stories

TECNO SPARK 4 Trending On Twitter

16 minutes ago

Holland,Ireland to host Pakistan before WTC series ..

17 minutes ago

Govt committed to ending corruption from country: ..

5 minutes ago

One Person Dead, Nine Injured in Explosion at Resi ..

5 minutes ago

UK, not EU, needs to do further work on Brexit off ..

5 minutes ago

Female baggers hassling the Capital in Islamabad

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.