Man Arrested Over Fake Call
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Saddar police have claimed to arrest a young man over making a fake terror call on Rescue 15.
Police spokesman said here on Friday that a man identified as Asif had called Rescue 15 and falsely claimed that four individuals were planning a terrorist attack on CPO Office as well as on district courts Faisalabad.
After receiving call, Saddar police immediately reached at the location to verify the information. However, during initial interrogation, it revealed that the call was found bogus and the caller called police to gain his vested interests against his opponents.
Therefore, the police arrested the man and started investigation after registering a case and locking him behind bars, spokesman added.
