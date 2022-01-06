Man arrested over fake dacoity call

(@FahadShabbir)

The police claimed to have arrested a citizen on charge of fake dacoity call

According to police, Usman resident of Batala Colony called 15 and informed that some armed bandits had looted valuable items and cash from his shop "Tempo Store" at gunpoint.

On this call, a police team from Batala Colony police station reached the spot and investigated the incident. However, during interrogation, it came into light that the dacoity call was bogus and the citizen called the police only to tease his rival.

Therefore, the police arrested the citizen, Usman, and locked him behind bars for further investigation.