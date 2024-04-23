Man Arrested Over Grabbing Land Through Fake Stamp Paper
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Anti-corruption Sargodha on Tuesday arrested an accused who had tried to grab the land of a citizen by issuing fake stamp paper.
According spokesperson of Anti-corruption, a case was registered on the request of Mohammad Afzal, resident of Salaar Sargodha district, in which he alleged that the accused Qaiser Hussain with connivance of Rabnawaz and other accused prepared a fake stamp paper to grab 7 kanals and 6 marla land which was investigated by Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha.
During the investigation, the fake stamp paper was checked through the Punjab Forensic Science Agency, in which signature and thumb impression were proved fake.
The Regional Director ordered to arrest the accused. On which the Anti-Corruption Sargodha team raided and arrested the accused Qaiser Hussain. Raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused.
Recent Stories
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan on April 24 to repair pipelines7 minutes ago
-
Ayaz reaffirms resolve to further deepen fraternal Pak-Saudi ties7 minutes ago
-
Iranian president arrives in Karachi9 minutes ago
-
CCP conditionally approves technology transfer agreement between SSGCL to boost LGM manufacturing18 minutes ago
-
Decayed body recovered from house27 minutes ago
-
KP to reconsider media influencers project28 minutes ago
-
Romina, Swiss official vow to bolster agriculture resilience collaboration28 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security measures taken for Iranian President visiting Karachi28 minutes ago
-
Iranian President's visit to further strengthen mutual relations: Governor28 minutes ago
-
Quetta Administration clears 15 Nullahs so far during cleanliness drive: Hamza37 minutes ago
-
Drug dealers to be dealt with iron hands: Commissioner Mardan38 minutes ago
-
Punjab music competition starts47 minutes ago