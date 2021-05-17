Man arrested over having illegal weapon

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a man for possessing an illegal pistol from an area lying within jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that during routine checking, a police party of PS Civil Lines headed by ASI, Muhammad Shehzad recovered an unlicensed pistol from a person.

The police took the accused into custody who was recognized as Shah Zaib.

Civil Lines police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was in process.