Man Arrested Over Killing Of Minor Girl

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

Man arrested over killing of minor girl

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The police have traced out blind murder of a minor girl within 24 hours and arrested her step father on murder charges.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that 5-year-old girl Meerab went missing from her locality Chak No.

201-RB Chandian Talanwan on March 27 and later her body was found after great search in the area of Millat Town police station.

RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja directed CPO Sohial Chaudhary to probe into the matter and arrest accused.

The police took Shehzad, step father of the girl, into custody over suspicion. The accused confessed the offence of killing minor girl.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

