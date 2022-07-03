Man arrested over kite flying

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The police on Sunday arrested a man over kite flying from an area lying within jurisdiction of Kotwali police station.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman, following a tip-off, the police reached the scene and arrested the suspect identified as Sajjad and recovered kite and chemical-led thread from his possession.

The police have registered a case against the arrested accused under Kite Flying Act.